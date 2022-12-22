Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju in a written reply to an inquiry in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, December 22 informed that setting up of FastTrack Courts (FTCs) and its working comes surprisingly close to the State Legislatures who set up such courts according to their need and assets, in consultation with respective High Courts.

According to information provided by the High Courts, 242 additional FTCs have been established since 2017 (596 FTCs existed on December 31, 2017, rising to 838 FTCs on October 31, 2022).

In accordance with the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2018 and the direction of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in Suo Moto 1/2019 dated 25.7.2019, the Union Government has initiated a Centrally Sponsored Scheme in October 2019 to establish 1023 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs), including 389 exclusive POCSO Courts, in 31 States/UTs for the purpose of expediting the trial and resolution of cases pertaining to rape and the POCSO Act.

The scheme was initially limited to one year, but it has now been extended until March 31, 2023. According to information from the High Court, 733 FTSCs, including 413 exclusive POCSO Courts, are in operation in 28 states and UTs. These FTSCs have resolved more than 1,24,000 cases since the scheme began, and as of October 31, 2022, 1,93,814 cases remain pending.

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