Union Minister Anurag Thakur on December 19 said has a "zero tolerance policy towards terrorism," and the decisive actions by the central government have given fruitful results.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi , the Union Minister said that " an era of peace has started in the northeastern region under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi." He said that there has been 80% decline in civilian deaths and 6000 militants have surrendered so far since 2014 in Northeast.

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been completely withdrawn from Tripura and Meghalaya and from 60 per cent of Assam, he said.

He said that "Terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced by 168 per cent under the Modi government and the conviction rate in terror financing cases is over 94 per cent.

His remarks came with the background of a recent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector on December 9 led to minor injuries “to a few personnel” from both sides.