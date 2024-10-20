The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its candidates for the upcoming by-elections in Punjab, scheduled for November 13. Gurdeep Singh Randhawa will contest from Dera Baba Nanak, Ishaan Chabbewal from Chabbewal, Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon from Gidderbaha, and Harinder Singh Dhaliwal from Barnala.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, has urged the Election Commission to postpone the by-elections. Bajwa raised concerns about the by-polls coinciding with Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary, stating that the overlap could affect voter participation. In a social media post, he requested a postponement to allow citizens to observe the religious occasion and fully engage in the election process.

The Election Commission announced by-elections for 48 assembly seats across 15 states on October 15. Besides Punjab, by-polls will be held in states including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Assam, and Maharashtra, with results expected on November 23.