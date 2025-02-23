The Delhi Assembly has appointed former Chief Minister Atishi as the Leader of Opposition. The decision came after a unanimous vote during a meeting of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Sunday.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai announced the appointment in a press briefing following the legislative meeting. "In the legislative party meeting today, it has been unanimously decided that Atishi will be the leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly. In challenging times, Atishi has served the people of Delhi as the CM. AAP will fulfil the responsibility of a healthy opposition," he stated.

Expressing gratitude, Atishi thanked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and fellow MLAs for their trust. She vowed to hold the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accountable, particularly for its promises to women.

She pointed to a key election commitment, criticising the delay in implementing a Rs 2,500 assistance scheme for women, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged.

"People of Delhi have selected AAP as the opposition, and a strong opposition knows how to raise people's voices in the assembly. AAP will fulfil that responsibility. BJP have made many promises and on the basis of them, people have given their mandate to BJP. AAP will make sure those promises are fulfilled," she asserted.

"The most important promise that PM Modi himself made was that the scheme to provide Rs 2,500 to women would be passed in the first cabinet meeting. The first cabinet meeting has happened, but the scheme was not implemented. AAP's responsibility is to hold BJP accountable, and we promise to Delhi's women that we will make sure they receive Rs 2,500," she added.

AAP suffered a significant defeat in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, securing only 22 seats compared to BJP’s 48 in the 70-member house. Now, the party aims to take on a stronger opposition role in the assembly.