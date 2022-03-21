The APP’s pick Cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha, a Delhi MLA, and Dr Sandeep Pathak, an IIT Delhi professor, for the

candidates.

The Rajya Sabha elections will take place on March 31. After Delhi, Punjab became the second state where Arvind Kejriwal’s party formed a government last week.

The AAP will also nominate Ashok Mittal, the chancellor of Lovely Professional University, to the Rajya Sabha. Sanjeev Arora, a Punjabi entrepreneur, is another name that is likely to be on the list.

Harbhajan Singh tweeted a congratualtory message for Bhagwant Mann shortly after the party claimed a resounding victory in the Punjab elections, winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats

“Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty and My friend #BhagwantMann on Becoming our New Chief minister .. great to hear that he will be taking oath as the new CM in Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkarkalan…what a picture…this is a proud moment for Mata ji (sic)”, he wrote.

On March 31, elections will take place for 13 Rajya Sabha seats. Punjab lawmakers will elect five MPs, while Kerala voters will elect three, Assam voters will elect two, and Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Tripura voters will elect one each.

The AAP is expected to benefit from the Punjab victory in the Rajya Sabha. Currently, the party has three MPs in the upper house, all of whom are from Delhi.