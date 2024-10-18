Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain walked out of the Tihar jail on the evening of October 18, after he was granted bail in a money laundering case by the Rouse Avenue Court.

Jain was greeted by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena, along with AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh and party workers who raised slogans in support of the former minister.

After his release, Jain addressed his supporters and funnily remarked that even if CM Atishi was sent to jail, AAP's fight against injustice would continue.

"Atishiji, even you will have to go to jail", Jain said, while Atishi, Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh erupted in laughter.

Jain's family termed the moment an 'early Diwali' for the family, stating, "It's like Diwali has come early for us," his daughter said.

Meanwhile, Jain's wife, Poonam Jain said, "I have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Satyendar is not a politician, he is a social worker, and he will continue to contribute to society."

"It has been tough for us, but I knew Satyendar had done nothing wrong", she added, while expressing her gratitude to everyone who stood by the family in difficult times.

Jain was granted bail two years after he was arrested in connection with a money laundering case. “The trial is yet to begin, let alone conclude,” a Delhi court said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four shell companies allegedly linked to him.

The court granted bail to Jain on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. As part of the bail conditions, Jain is prohibited from contacting any witnesses or individuals related to the case and is barred from influencing the trial in any way.

Furthermore, the AAP leader has been restricted from travelling outside India without prior permission from the court.

Jain is the fourth AAP leader after Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh who has been granted bail in different money laundering cases.