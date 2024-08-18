A crew member of Air India was assaulted inside a London hotel where she was staying, the airline stated on August 18.

While investigation into the case is underway, the company said that it was an incident of intrusion at the hotel which is run by a major international chain.

As per media reports, the assault took place at Heathrow's Radisson Red Hotel in London.

Reports indicate that the cabin crew member woke up to an unknown intruder in the room who physically assaulted her with a hanger and dragged her on the floor. As per reports, the woman's colleagues heard her screaming for help following which she was rescued and taken to the hospital.

Furthermore, the airline staff also stated that they had previously raised safety concerns with the hotel authorities.

A spokesperson for Air India said, "We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members. We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling. Air India is also working with the local police to pursue the matter to the fullest extent of the law, and with the hotel management to ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request that the privacy of those involved is respected."

The airline added, "We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling. Air India is also working with the local police to pursue the matter to the fullest extent of the law, and with the hotel management to ensure such incidents are not repeated".