AirAsia CEO's shirtless management meeting stirs controversy
Tony Fernandes, the CEO of AirAsia, has come under scrutiny for sharing a picture where he conducted a management meeting while shirtless.
Tony Fernandes, the CEO of AirAsia, has come under scrutiny for sharing a picture where he conducted a management meeting while shirtless.
In his LinkedIn post, Fernandes cited a stressful week and praised the cultural acceptance at his company and in Indonesia for the practice.
"Was a stressful week, and Veranita Yosephine suggested a massage. Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I can have a massage and do a management meeting,” he wrote.
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Fernandes took to the social media platform to praise the low-cost Malaysian airline for its work culture.
The photo depicted Fernandes in the midst of a management meeting, sans a shirt, comfortably seated in a chair while receiving a massage.
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