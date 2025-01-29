Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded the immediate handover of the Maha Kumbh Mela's administration and management to the Indian Army, citing a loss of confidence in the Uttar Pradesh government's ability to handle the event. His statement follows a stampede-like situation that occurred at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday.



In a strongly worded post on X, Yadav criticized the state government for its failure to deliver on promises of a "world-class system," which he says was exposed by a recent incident. Yadav demanded that those responsible for the mismanagement, which led to the loss of lives, take moral responsibility and step down from their positions.



He added, "In order to re-instil faith in the system among the saint community and devotees who have come to the Maha Kumbh, it is necessary that the administration and management of the Maha Kumbh should be immediately handed over to the Army instead of the UP government and administration."



Yadav also remarked, "Now that the truth behind the claims of 'world-class system' has been exposed, those who were making these claims and spreading false propaganda should take moral responsibility for the people killed in this accident and resign from their posts."