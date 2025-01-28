An all-party meeting ahead of the upcoming Union Budget will be held on January 30, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on January 28.

Speaking during his visit to Prayagraj, Rijiju appealed for the cooperation of opposition leaders in holding smooth discussions in the House during the upcoming session.

On the upcoming Budget session of Parliament, Rijiju told ANI, "On January 31, the Budget session of Parliament will start. Before it, on January 30, we have called an all-party meeting."

Kiren Rijiju also referred to the previous winter session of Parliament.

"In the last two sessions, there was some 'hungama' in the Parliament which created a poor image of our Parliament. I want to appeal to Opposition leaders and other MPs to take part and hold discussions in Parliament during the session. If the Opposition allows the Parliament to run, then discussions can happen easily," he added.

He expressed hope that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present a good and balanced budget.

"Everyone is hopeful that a good Budget will be presented. On 31st January, the President will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. On February 1, the Union Budget will be presented," he added.

The budget session of Parliament will begin on January 31 and, according to schedule, will end on April 4. The budget will be presented on February 1.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on January 31. Parliament will have an inter-session break from February 14, and the two Houses will resume their sittings on March 10.