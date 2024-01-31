The Allahabad High Court issued a notice to the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, on Wednesday.

The notice pertains to a plea challenging a Varanasi court's refusal to direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the 'wazu khana' area in the mosque complex.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal passed the order on a revision petition filed by Rakhi Singh, a plaintiff in the Shringar Gauri worshipping suit currently pending in the Varanasi district court. Singh's main contention was the necessity of a survey of the 'wazu khana' to determine the religious character of the property, excluding the portion where a 'Shivling' was claimed to be found.

The district judge court had earlier rejected Singh's application on October 21, 2023. The judge noted that an order passed on May 17, 2022, by the apex court had directed the protection of the area where the 'Shivling' was reportedly found, making it inappropriate to direct the ASI to survey the area.

The case was listed before Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal on Wednesday, following Justice Manish Nigam's withdrawal from the case.

Last year, on July 21, the Varanasi district court directed the ASI to conduct a 'detailed scientific survey', including necessary excavations, to determine if the mosque next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple was built on temple remains.