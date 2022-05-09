Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, landed in Guwahati late Sunday for a three-day visit to Assam, where he will attend the first anniversary celebrations of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led administration and travel to the India-Bangladesh border.

Sarma and other senior state BJP leaders met Shah at the Guwahati airport shortly after midnight.

Honoured to receive Adarniya HM Shri @AmitShah ji at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. Adarniya Griha Mantri ji will attend several events over the next two days in Assam," Sarma tweeted.

On Monday morning, the home minister would visit the BSF's Mankachar border outpost and engage with the officers stationed there.

He will also lay the foundation for CENWOSTO-II (Central Workshop and Stores) for the Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) in Kelenchi, Tamulpur district, and participate in the groundbreaking ceremony.

In the evening, Shah will inaugurate the Census office in Amingaon, Kamrup district, as well as the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital's Superspeciality Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre.

He will give the 'President's Colour' to Assam Police during a ceremony in Guwahati on Tuesday, as well as meet with the force's officials and staff.

He will next speak at a public rally to commemorate the Sarma administration's one-year in office. On Tuesday evening, Shah is scheduled to return to New Delhi.