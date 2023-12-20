Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the new criminal laws will ensure speedy justice to the common people.

Tabling the criminal laws earlier today, Shah said that the new laws will bring the people out of the cycle of 'Tareekh pe Tareekh' and ensure justice on time.

"For poor, the biggest challenge to get justice is the financial challenge. For years 'Tareekh pe tareekh' keep going. Police hold the judicial system responsible. The government holds the police and judiciary responsible. The police and judiciary hold the government responsible for the delay. Now, we have made many things clear in the new laws," said the Union Home Minister, while tabling the bill.

The Union Home Minister further said that under the new laws, the hearing of a case has to take place within a period of 120 days, and also that the quantum of punishment would be less is one accepts the crime within 30 days of the crime.

"Now the accused will get seven days to file a plea for acquittal...The judge has to hold the hearing in those seven days and in a maximum time of 120 days, the case would come to trial. There was no time limit for plea bargaining earlier. Now if one accepts their crime within 30 days of the crime then the punishment would be less. There was no provision to present documents during trials. We have made it compulsory to produce all documents within 30 days. No delays will be made in that," said Amit Shah.

Shah also said the proposed laws will bring a system to strengthen police accountability. Details about arrested individuals must now be recorded at every police station, and a designated police officer will be responsible for maintaining these records, Shah added.

While speaking about the provisions in the new criminal bills, Shah said that the government has made trafficking laws gender-neutral.

In addition to this, the Union Home Minister said that the rape of a girl under 18 years of age would automatically attract POCSO equivalent provisions under the new laws.

In regard to registration of cases, Shah said, under the proposed laws, after a person files a complaint, an FIR will have to be registered within three days or a maximum of 14 days.

"In cases punishable with punishment ranging from three to seven years, the preliminary investigation will have to be completed within 14 days. That means an FIR will have to be filed within a maximum of 14 days or three days in cases of shorter punishment," the Union Home Minister said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 were first introduced in Parliament during the Monsoon Session. Shah tabled the amended versions of the bills during the Winter Session.