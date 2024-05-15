A bus collided with a lorry in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district on May 15, killing at least six passengers.

While six were charred to death, the injured were immediately shifted to the Chilakaluripet town government hospital and referred to Guntur for further treatment.

Four of the deceased have been identified as Anji (35), Uppgundur Kashi (65),

Uppugundur Lakshmi (55), and Mupparaju Khyati Saishri (8), all

residents of district Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh. The identities of the other two deceased are being ascertained.

"The injured people informed that a total of 42 people were travelling

in the bus after casting their vote on Monday. Among them a lorry

driver, a bus driver and four others died on the spot," said an

official of the Chilakaluripeta rural police station.

"It is reported that six people died in this accident," police said.

The accident took place at Chilakaluripet mandal of Palnadu district. The bus was enroute to Hyderabad from Chinnaganjam, a Mandal in Bapatla district when it collided with lorry.

The two vehicles were completely damaged in the accident, police said.