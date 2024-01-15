On the occasion of the 76th Indian Army Day, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their heartfelt greetings to the personnel of the Indian Army.

Celebrated on January 15, this day marks the anniversary of General K.M. Cariappa's taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949.

President Murmu, who serves as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, expressed her warm felicitations to the Indian Army. She acknowledged the pivotal role played by the Army in ensuring the country's security and commended the professionalism displayed during conflicts, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, as well as during national calamities and disasters.

The President admired the exemplary leadership and selfless devotion exhibited by the men and women of the Indian Army. In her message, she also paid tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation, expressing solidarity with their families.



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Prime Minister Modi, in his special video message, lauded the extraordinary courage, unwavering commitment, and sacrifices of the Army personnel. He highlighted their relentless dedication in protecting the nation and upholding sovereignty, describing them as pillars of strength and resilience.

PM Modi appreciated the role of the Indian Army in times of conflict and natural calamities, emphasizing its disciplined and powerful reputation on a global scale. He expressed confidence that the Indian Army's contributions to nation-building would propel the country to new heights, especially during the 'Amrit Kaal,' a term used to describe an era of national development.

The theme for Army Day 2024 was "In Service of the Nation," reflecting the essence of the Army's commitment to the country.

The main event of the celebrations included a grand parade showcasing the might, discipline, and operational preparedness of the Indian Army, held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, for the first time outside the capital to involve more people and inspire them with the contributions of the Army personnel.

Both leaders' messages underscored the gratitude of the nation towards the soldiers who have shown indomitable courage and dedication in their service, making the Indian Army one of the strongest forces in the world.