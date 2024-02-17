Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a fervent assault on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a fiery session in the Delhi Assembly on Saturday. Kejriwal's impassioned speech centered around a bold declaration: if the BJP manages to secure victory in the upcoming general elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will endeavor to liberate India from BJP dominance in the subsequent Lok Sabha polls.

Asserting AAP's position as the foremost adversary to the BJP, Kejriwal proclaimed, "The biggest challenger of BJP is Aam Aadmi Party. Today if BJP is scared of anyone, it is AAP." He conveyed his conviction that if the BJP remains in power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, AAP will strive to emancipate India from BJP rule by 2029.

Highlighting AAP's rapid expansion and electoral successes, Kejriwal underscored the party's establishment as a national force within a short timeframe. He cited AAP's governance in Delhi and Punjab, the recent trust vote victory in the Assembly, and electoral achievements in states like Gujarat and Goa as evidence of the party's growing influence.

Kejriwal also took aim at political opportunism, criticizing those who yield to pressure and switch allegiances. He praised individuals who withstand such pressures, citing the example of Manish Sisodia, who faced probes but remained steadfast in his commitment.

The Delhi Chief Minister lamented the challenges faced by AAP, including legal battles, incarcerations of party leaders, and attempts to impede their governance initiatives. He asserted that despite these obstacles, AAP continues to emerge as a formidable threat to the BJP's hegemony, prompting concerted efforts to stifle its progress.

Kejriwal warned against underestimating the public's awareness, emphasizing that the electorate is cognizant of the ongoing political maneuvers. He urged for vigilance against attempts to undermine AAP's ascendancy, reaffirming the party's determination to challenge the BJP's authority and pave the way for a new political landscape in India.