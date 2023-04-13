Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed PM Modi, for allegedly turning a blind eye to China's growing dominance in the Amo Chu river valley in Bhutan.

The latest images obtained exclusively by INDIA TODAY reveal the People's Liberation Army (PLA)'s permanent dwelling in Amo Chu, as well as communication towers. In recent months, about 1,000 permanent military hutments as well as several temporary shelters have been built to accommodate thousands of PLA personnel.

It is to be mentioned here that Amo Chu borders the crucial Doklam plateau, from which India's Siliguri corridor is visible to China's PLA.

It is within a short distance from the India-China-Bhutan Doklam tri-junction, which was the subject of an intense military standoff between India and China in 2017 over Beijing's building of a road.

Taking to the Twitter handle Delhi CM Arvid Kejriwal wrote, "PM चीन से इतना क्यों डरते हैं? भारत एक बहुत मज़बूत राष्ट्र है जो इसका मुंहतोड़ जवाब दे सकता है। PM हिम्मत दिखायें।," which loosly translates to "Why is PM so afraid of China? India is a very strong nation which can give a befitting reply to this. PM show courage."

PM चीन से इतना क्यों डरते हैं? भारत एक बहुत मज़बूत राष्ट्र है जो इसका मुंहतोड़ जवाब दे सकता है। PM हिम्मत दिखायें। https://t.co/199wmYp8u9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2023

Also Read: India and Bhutan strengthen ties amid growing concerns over China's influence

Bhutan is a strategically important country for India, and the defence and security ties between the two sides have witnessed significant expansion in the last few years. The strategic ties witnessed an upward trajectory in the backdrop of a 73-day face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Doklam tri-junction in 2017.

The Doklam plateau is considered an important area for India's strategic interest. The standoff at Doklam tri-junction in 2017 began after China tried to extend a road in an area that Bhutan claimed belonged to it.

India had strongly opposed the construction as it would have impacted its overall security interests. The India-China face-off was resolved following several rounds of talks.

India has consistently been Bhutan's top trading partner and remains the leading source of investments in Bhutan. Bhutan shares an over the 400-km-long border with China, and the two countries have held over 24 rounds of boundary talks in a bid to resolve the dispute. In October 2021, Bhutan and China signed an agreement on a "three-step roadmap" to expedite negotiations to resolve their festering boundary dispute.