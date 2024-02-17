In a significant development on February 17 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted permission by a Delhi court to appear physically on March 16 in connection with an Enforcement Directorate (ED) complaint.

This decision came after Kejriwal cited his commitment to a trust vote in the Delhi Assembly as a reason for his inability to attend court proceedings in person on the scheduled date.

The ED had previously issued its sixth summons to Kejriwal on February 14, regarding the Delhi excise policy case, marking a continued legal scrutiny over the Chief Minister's alleged non-compliance with the agency's summonses.

Kejriwal, addressing the court via video conferencing, explained that the sudden scheduling of the confidence motion in the Assembly, alongside the ongoing Budget Session which is set to continue until March 1, prevented him from making a physical appearance in court. The court, acknowledging Kejriwal's legislative responsibilities, scheduled March 16 at 10 am for his physical appearance.

This court appearance is part of a broader narrative where Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been embroiled in a political and legal tussle with the central government and its agencies. The Chief Minister has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to "poach" AAP MLAs in a bid to topple his government in Delhi, a move he described as "another Operation Lotus." This accusation came weeks after Kejriwal moved the confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly, a strategic step aimed at demonstrating the solidarity and confidence of the House in his leadership amidst allegations and legal challenges.

The backdrop to this unfolding drama includes Kejriwal's repeated summonses by the ED in connection with the liquor policy case, which he has termed as "illegal attempts" to arrest him and disrupt his campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The political landscape in Delhi has been marked by these confrontations, with Kejriwal leveraging the trust vote in the Assembly as both a show of strength and a means to navigate his legal challenges.

Also read: Assam: Traffic affected after water pipeline bursts in Guwahati's Bhangagarh area