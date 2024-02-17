Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is scheduled to appear before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court today. The court session will address multiple cases, including one involving the excise policy, where Kejriwal has been summoned by the court.

The legal proceedings are expected to be a focal point as Kejriwal, along with Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, may present themselves physically before the court in the excise policy case. However, Satyendar Jain, facing accusations in a disproportionate assets case, is likely to attend the proceedings virtually.

The Rouse Avenue Court had issued a summons to Kejriwal after he failed to respond to multiple summonses from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to a money laundering case associated with the excise policy. The court emphasized that Kejriwal was obligated to adhere to the summonses.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, is also set to make an appearance in court as his judicial custody period expires today. Sisodia, seeking regular bail, will have his plea heard by the court. Previously denied bail by the Supreme Court, Sisodia has filed for bail in cases filed against him by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate regarding an alleged scam.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, is slated to be presented before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the money-laundering probe linked to the excise policy case. Like Sisodia, Singh's judicial custody period concludes on Saturday.

Apart from these cases, the court is also scheduled to hear the disproportionate assets case against Satyendar Jain. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accused Jain of accumulating assets worth Rs 1.47 crore.