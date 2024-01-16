A war of words erupted between All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders after the former called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "RSS ka chota recharge," accusing him of following the politics of Sangh Parivar.

Owaisi's attack came after the party decided to organise the Sundarkand Path recitation event in Delhi.

"Chhota Recharge of RSS has decided that Sunderkand Path will be organised in every assembly constituency of Delhi on the first Tuesday of every month. This decision was taken because of the inauguration [of Ram Mandir] on January 22," the Hyderabad MP tweeted.

Owaisi further said, "Let me remind you that these people had maintained silence on the issue of Bilkis Bano and had said that they only want to talk on issues like education and health. Is Sunderkand lesson education or health? The real thing is that they are afraid of justice. Giving full support to the agenda of the Sangh. Let us not even talk about Babri, you keep playing the flute of justice, love, so-and-so and at the same time keep strengthening Hindutva. Wow!".

Reiterating his comments later, he also said "the politics of competitive Hindutva is being adopted" and asked what is the difference between RSS, BJP and AAP.

In response, AAP MP Raghav Chadda shot back at Owaisi, saying that the Delhi Chief Minister does not require a certificate from any leader.

"Don’t need a certificate from any leader. Arvind Kejriwal is Param Bhakt of Prabhu Shri Ram. He always takes the blessings of Prabhu Ram and Bajrangbali before starting any new work. He has been running Tirath Yatra," the AAP leader said.

AAP minister also criticised Owaisi's comments, calling it an "absolutely wrong" statement. He said, "The leaders are from some religion or the other, and he [Kejriwal] believes in his religion. There is no problem in this. Everyone should do it."

Kejriwal and his wife will be attending the Sundarkand event in Rohini, the minister added.