In a recent campaign stop in Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi, the incumbent Member of Parliament from the city, found himself embroiled in controversy following a visit to a local beef shop. The visit, captured on video, showed Owaisi warmly greeting the owner of Rehan beef shop in the Old City area, proclaiming, “Rehan beef shop zindabad” and encouraging continued business with the words, “Kaat te raho (keep slaughtering).”

The video quickly spread, drawing sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman denounced Owaisi’s remarks as "indecent" and characteristic of his penchant for controversy, noting similarities with the behaviour of his brother, MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

This incident adds to the electoral tensions already simmering in Hyderabad. Owaisi’s past remarks linking beef availability to his party’s political fortunes resurfaced, contributing to the ongoing debate surrounding communal politics and electoral strategies in Hyderabad. Earlier, BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut faced scrutiny over allegations regarding her stance on beef, vehemently denying any consumption and highlighting her commitment to a yogic lifestyle.

As the battle for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency intensifies, Owaisi filed his nomination papers as an AIMIM candidate. His opponent, Madhavi Latha, has accused the Owaisi family of retaining power through dubious means, setting the stage for a heated electoral contest.