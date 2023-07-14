Following their approval for appointment by the Centre on July 12, two justices of the Supreme Court—Ujjal Bhuyan and Venkatnarayana Bhatti—were sworn in by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on July 14.

In view of the June retirements of justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, and Ramasubramanian from the Supreme Court, the collegium has recommended their names for a position as Supreme Court judge on July 5.

Bhatti was the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, whereas Bhuyan presided over the Telangana High Court. Bhuyan was chosen to serve as a judge on the Gauhati High Court in 2011. Bhuyan served as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court and a judge in the Gauhati High Court, according to the collegiums.

According to the recommendation, “During his long tenure as a judge of the High Court, Mr Justice Bhuyan has acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law. He has acquired specialization and domain knowledge in the law of taxation. He has also served as a judge of the Bombay High Court dealing with a wide spectrum of cases including taxation.”

S Venkatnarayana Bhatti was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on April 12, 2013. He was then transferred to the High Court of Kerala in March 2019 where he served as the Chief Justice. According to his recommendation, “During his long tenure as a judge of the High Court of Andhra High Pradesh and as a Judge and subsequently as Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala, Mr Justice Bhatti has acquired considerable experience in various branches of law. He commands a good reputation and possesses integrity and competence.”

With these appointments, the Supreme Court will have 32 justices on board instead of the sanctioned 34 judges. 11 justices have been named to the Supreme Court so far in 2023, all on the recommendation of the collegium chaired by CJI Chandrachud.