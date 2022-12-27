Ayodhya seer Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni who had earlier threatened to burn Shah Rukh Khan alive over his song ‘Besharam Rang’ from his latest movie Pathaan, has now performed his ‘tehraveen’.

Performing the ceremony, the seer said that this will end Jihad that Shah Rukh Khan is propagating though his films.

As per reports, the seer sat with a handful of his followers with an earthen pot; recited some mantras and then crashed it on the ground.

After performing the ceremony, the seer appealed to people to set the theatres on fire wherever the movie Pathaan will be screened.

“Bollywood and Hollywood constantly try to find ways to make fun of Sanatan Dharma and insult Hindu gods and goddesses”, the seer said.

Last week, the seer along with his supporters burnt the posters of Shah Rukh Khan saying that if he met the actor, he will burn him alive.

Earlier, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal had slammed Deepika Padukone’s saffron coloured outfit.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Bansal said, “Calling saffron Besharam Rang in a film titled ‘Pathaan’ shows their mentality… This is shameful. Hindu society will not accept this film”.

Also read : Ayodhya Seer threatens to burn Shah Rukh Khan alive in wake of ‘Pathaan’ controversy



