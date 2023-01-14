A Bihar-based operative of the banned outfit Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen translated ''Jihadi literature from Urdu and Arabic to Hindi'' and uploaded it on social media groups to circulate it further amongst impressionable Muslims, reports quoting NIA chargesheet said.

The alleged jihadi, identified as Ali Asgar alias Abdullah Bihari alias Umair, a resident of East Champaran district in Bihar has been named in the supplementary chargesheet.

As per the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the jihadi was deeply influenced by the ideology of various proscribed terrorist organizations, such as JMB and Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent.

Asgar entered India into a criminal conspiracy with his associates to influence, radicalize and motivate India Muslims to prepare for violent Jihad against the Indian state, reports quoted NIA's chargesheet as saying.

“In pursuance of the said criminal conspiracy, accused Ali Asgar translated Jihadi literature from Urdu/Arabic to Hindi and uploaded it on social media groups for its circulation amongst impressionable Muslims,” the chargesheet added.

Reportedly, the investigations have further revealed Asgar was engaged in activities against India through false and distorted preachings, wherein, he claimed that democracy was anti-Islamic and Muslims were being persecuted in India because of democracy.

The National investigation team filed the chargesheet before the special court in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh against Asgar in the JMB case regarding the arrest of 10 active cadres of the terrorist organisation, including six illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, in March last year.

The case was initially registered on March 14 last year by Bhopal police and re-registered by the NIA on April 5 last year.

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against six accused on September 7 last year.



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