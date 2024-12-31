A Bangladeshi national, Jahidul Islam, also known by his alias Kausar, has been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment by a special NIA court.

The court found him guilty of radicalising Muslim youth and raising funds to support terror-related activities, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed in an official statement on Monday.

In addition to the prison term, Islam has been fined Rs 57,000 for his involvement in cases encompassing dacoity, criminal conspiracy, and the procurement of ammunition for unlawful purposes. The NIA highlighted that these offences were intricately linked to his attempts to destabilise peace and security.

Islam’s conviction marks a significant milestone in the investigation, as a total of 11 individuals have now been convicted in connection with these cases. The agency reiterated its commitment to bringing all perpetrators involved in such activities to justice.





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