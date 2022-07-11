It was going to be a historic moment for the pipes and drums band of Kumudini Homes, a government higher secondary school in Kalimpong, West Bengal, who was set to mesmerize audiences with their rhythms and repertoire in Basel, Switzerland, on July 15.

Little did they know, that their happiness would be short-lived after the SpiceJet flight they were about to board today to Mumbai, got canceled at the last moment, forcing the band members to stage a protest at the Bagdogra Airport.

The school’s pipe band was preparing to script history by becoming the first from India to be selected to perform at Basel Tattoo, a grand annual military event, where elite military and a few non-military bands from around the globe impress audiences with a peerless musical show.

The cancellation of the SpiceJet flight has drawn widespread criticisms from all corners, with netizens blaming the airline for the unprofessional behaviour.

For the unversed, the world-famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Scotland, the Basel Tattoo showcase musical ceremonies that include marching bands, and precision drills, recreating a magical extravaganza with the sounds of bagpipes, impressive dance choreographies, wind-instrument music and drumming all performing together to create spine-tingling moments for the spectators.

The Kalimpong Government School’s pipe 20-member band was being led by band instructor Priyadarshi Lama, who was to leave for Basel today. The Kumudini Homes is also the first educational institution to ever be invited to perform in the history of Basel Tattoo.