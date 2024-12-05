Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia has condemned the escalating violence against minorities in Bangladesh, including the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, calling on the Bangladesh government to take immediate action.

“It is very unfortunate, especially the attacks on the religious leaders. The Bangladesh government should look into the matter and take care of the minorities,” Bhutia said.

The situation in Bangladesh has drawn international concern after Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on sedition charges. The arrest followed allegations of disrespecting the national flag during an October 25 rally in Chittagong, where a saffron flag was reportedly hoisted above Bangladesh’s flag. A complaint against him was filed on October 31 by a local politician.

West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also criticized the incidents, calling them “a shame on humanity.” He described the violence as “an outright attack on Hindus and Hinduism” and expressed concern over the dwindling Hindu population in Bangladesh.

“The Hindus of Bangladesh have been reduced to 8 per cent, and we cannot do anything about it, but the Hindus of India, especially Bengal, must learn from this,” Majumdar said.

The Chattogram court has deferred the hearing on Chinmoy Das’s bail petition to January 2, 2025, citing the absence of the defence lawyer. Until then, he will remain in custody. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) Mofizur Rahman confirmed this development to Bangladeshi media.