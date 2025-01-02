In a significant development marking four decades since the Bhopal gas tragedy, 377 tons of hazardous waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory has been transported for disposal.

The toxic material was shifted to Pithampur industrial area in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, located 250 kilometres from Bhopal.

The operation, conducted on Wednesday night, involved 12 sealed container trucks travelling through a specially created green corridor to ensure a secure, non-stop seven-hour journey. Swatantra Kumar Singh, Director of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department, confirmed the completion of the meticulous process, which involved nearly 100 workers operating in 30-minute shifts to pack and load the waste.

The Bhopal gas tragedy, caused by the leakage of the deadly methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas on December 2-3, 1984, is one of the world's worst industrial disasters. The incident claimed over 5,000 lives and left thousands more with severe health complications.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently criticized authorities for their prolonged inaction and set a four-week deadline for clearing the site, warning of contempt proceedings for non-compliance.

The toxic waste will undergo incineration in Pithampur's disposal unit. Experts from the Central Pollution Control Board and State Pollution Control Board will oversee the process. Smoke from the incinerator will pass through a specialized four-layer filtration system to prevent air pollution.



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Ash resulting from the incineration will be analyzed for toxic residues. If deemed safe, it will be sealed under a two-layer membrane and buried to prevent contamination of soil and water. The process is expected to be completed within three to nine months, depending on the results of initial trials.

Local activists and residents have raised concerns about potential environmental risks, citing pollution incidents following a trial incineration in 2015. However, Singh dismissed these fears, stating that the disposal plan was approved after thorough evaluation of past objections and test results.

Despite assurances, a protest march was organized in Pithampur on Sunday, with locals expressing apprehensions about the disposal project in their city, which has a population of 1.75 lakh.

The disposal of the toxic waste marks a critical step in addressing the environmental legacy of the Bhopal disaster, but concerns over its potential impact on surrounding communities persist.