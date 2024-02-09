Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be facing a floor test on Monday (February 12). This comes in nearly two weeks after he returned to the NDA fold.

According to the Assembly schedule, proceedings will commence at 11 am with an opening address by the Speaker.

The Governor will address the session at 11.30 am, following which the proceedings will resume. The JD(U)-NDA government is likely to move a proposal to remove Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary, who is from the RJD.

Last week, the Speake said he would not be stepping down from his post, and announced that he would not resign until the Assembly session begins.

After the decision on the proposal, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will present a motion of confidence for his government in the Assembly.

The NDA, which has 128 legislators in the 243-member assembly, is likely to sail through. The RJD, Congress, and Left parties, who are part of the Mahagathbandhan, have 114 lawmakers. The RJD is the single largest party in the Assembly with 79 MLAs.

On January 28, Nitish Kumar quit the Mahagathbandhan alliance and rejoined the NDA.