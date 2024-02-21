In a tragic incident late on Tuesday in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, nine lives were lost and at least five individuals sustained injuries when a speeding truck collided with an autorickshaw, as reported by the local police. The accident occurred when the truck, reportedly traveling from the wrong side, collided with the auto, resulting in nine immediate casualties.

The victims, predominantly residents of Jamalpur in Munger district, were identified as passengers heading to Lakhisarai railway station after completing catering work in Sikandra. The passengers had reserved the autorickshaw from Sikandra for their journey to Munger. Unfortunately, the collision proved fatal for nine individuals who lost their lives on the spot.

Five critically injured individuals were rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for urgent medical attention after receiving initial first aid. Tragically, the auto driver, identified as Manoj, also succumbed to injuries during the course of treatment.

City Police Station President Amit Kumar provided insights into the accident, stating that the collision occurred in Lakhisarai when the truck, coming from the wrong side, collided with the autorickshaw. The families of the deceased have been notified, and police officials reached the site promptly after receiving the information.

The victims, residents of Jamalpur in Munger district, had just completed catering work in Sikandra, highlighting the grim reality of the incident. Further details on the accident are awaited as authorities continue their investigation into the unfortunate event. The community is left mourning the loss of lives, emphasizing the need for enhanced road safety measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.