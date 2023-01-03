The national executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet in New Delhi for two days on January 16 and 17.

Further as per reports, the national executive is said to support extending the term of its national president JP Nadda.

Notably, the party's central organization will discuss strategies for the upcoming parliamentary elections and will also consider preparations for the 2024 lower house elections.

Nadda, whose three-year term as party leader ends at the end of this month, is likely to receive an extension as party leader in light of upcoming elections, party sources said.

'Bharat Jodhyatra' against the ruling party's 'hate and division' agenda amid talks for some opposition parties to build greater unity against his BJP and parliamentary leader Rahul Gandhi At the lead, state officials are likely to react strongly to these attempts. at his session.

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The meeting is also likely to adopt a resolution clarifying his BJP views on the deployment of the opposition camp, according to insider sources. A discussion on the national program planned by the government in line with his G-20 presidency in India is likely to be one of the highlights of the meeting, and the BJP has endorsed Prime Minister Modi's efforts in this regard. We are commending and preparing a roadmap for executive involvement in the exercise. a source said.

The party's performance in recent parliamentary elections and the moves of the BJP government in the centre could also be discussed in the session, they added. Postponing organized elections in view of the 2024 general election and the all-important lower house election could also be discussed at the meeting. Sources said the intra-party balloting process could begin in April 2024 after he completes the ballot for the House of Representatives in May.

Nadda's predecessor, Home Secretary Amit Shah, had also been given an extension to lead the party's preparations for the lower house elections of 2019. BJP elections were held and Nadda was elected without a vote. It was after the general election that the Shah entered the federal government as prime minister for his second term in Narendra Modi.