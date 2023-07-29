Amidst high-tension drama in Parliament during the monsoon session, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesperson from Bihar, Vinod Sharma, tendered his resignation from the party on July 27. Sharma cited the recent ethnic violence in Manipur as the reason behind his decision, stating that he felt "stigmatised" to work under the BJP leadership.

The shocking incident in Manipur involved the parade of two women from the Kuki community naked in broad daylight, in the presence of a mob comprising approximately 800-1,000 men. Vinod Sharma expressed his dismay over how the incident has "defamed India" at the international platform. Furthermore, he criticized Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's response to the incident, where Singh claimed that "hundreds of similar incidents have taken place" in the state.

"I have resigned from BJP with a heavy heart. Manipur situation has defamed India," Sharma stated.

In a letter addressed to BJP National President JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sharma highlighted that such heinous incidents had never occurred elsewhere, and he criticized the inaction of the PM to address the matter. "Still, the PM is sleeping; he doesn't have the courage to sack CM Biren Singh," Sharma added.

The BJP leader recounted how he was asked to debate in favor of the Manipur incident, a request that he vehemently denied. "Then I realized that no one (from the party) will listen. They are greedy for power, and they are not worried about our daughters and citizens," he expressed.

In response to the recent development, Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) criticized the BJP, stating that "even BJP leaders are feeling ashamed of their government." The JD(U) quoted Sharma's words, indicating that he felt self-conscious and stigmatized working under the BJP leadership.

"India is ashamed all over the world because of Manipur's daughters being paraded completely naked on the streets in a crowd. For which the BJP Chief Minister @NBirenSingh of Manipur is fully responsible and the Prime Minister @narendramodi who is defending it. I am feeling self-conscious and stigmatized while working under such a leadership. That's why I resign from the party posts and party immediately," JD(U)'s official Twitter handle shared, quoting Sharma.