The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday raised concerns over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to resign after a 48-hour delay, describing the move as “mysterious.” The remarks come after Kejriwal, addressing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, announced his intention to step down but only after two days.

Speaking at a press conference, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Kejriwal’s decision, calling it "ridiculous" given AAP's overwhelming majority in the Delhi Assembly. "If he is serious about resigning, he should immediately convene a Cabinet meeting, step down, and recommend the dissolution of the Assembly," Trivedi stated.

The BJP also condemned AAP supporters for celebrating Kejriwal's release from Tihar Jail with fireworks, despite a ban on crackers by the Delhi government itself. “Kejriwal is the first CM to come out of jail and break rules made by his own administration,” Trivedi added.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva further questioned why the AAP government’s controversial excise policy, introduced in 2021, was retracted just a year later, linking it to the ongoing liquor policy scam investigation.