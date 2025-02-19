The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to announce its Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers for Delhi today in a crucial legislative meeting, ending weeks of speculation over the state's leadership. This marks the party’s return to power in the national capital after 27 years, following a landslide victory against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recent assembly elections, where BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for February 20 at 4:30 PM at Ramlila Maidan, set to be a grand event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief Ministers, NDA leaders, Union Ministers, and other dignitaries.

A cultural program featuring music and songs will precede the event, with around 30,000 guests expected, including RSS leaders, spiritual figures, industrialists, celebrities, and BJP workers from across India. Special invitees also include Delhi farmers and ‘Ladli Bahanas’—women beneficiaries of government welfare schemes.

Preparations at Ramlila Maidan are in full swing, with BJP MP Yogender Chandolia stating that continuous meetings are being held to finalize arrangements. “A large number of people will participate. The people of Delhi have given their mandate to Modi, and BJP is eager to form the government,” he said.

A high-level meeting at the BJP headquarters on Monday, attended by National General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, finalized the details of the oath-taking ceremony, which is set to be a historic moment for the party’s governance in Delhi.



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