Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has once again urged opposition parties, including the Congress, to unite in order to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at the 11th General Convention of CPI-M in Patna, the veteran politician received loud cheers from several opposition leaders, including from the Congress.

Kumar expressed his confidence that a "united front" of opposition parties would be able to reduce the BJP to less than 100 seats, and urged the Congress to take a quick decision to join hands. The 71-year-old leader did not mention his former ally by name but warned of the consequences if his suggestion was not heeded.

"I want you people (Congress) to take a quick decision. If they take my suggestion and fight together, they (BJP) will go below 100 seats, but if they don't take my suggestion, you know what will happen," Mr Kumar said.

Kumar also emphasized that he had no ambitions to become the Prime Minister or contend for the post, but instead wanted to unite the country and "set it free from people spreading hatred."

The Chief Minister also criticized the RSS, the ideological mentor of the BJP, for attempting to rewrite history despite playing no role in India's struggle for independence. He also accused the Narendra Modi-led government of silencing dissenting voices with the help of central investigating agencies.

The event was attended by Kumar's deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. Since swapping allies and forming a new government with the RJD, Kumar has been trying to form a coalition of like-minded parties to challenge the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kumar had previously stated that opposition parties could win a "huge majority" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls if they agreed to join hands, and that he would continue to work towards making this a reality.