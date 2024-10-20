A loud explosion near the CRPF Public School in Rohini sent shockwaves through the Prashant Vihar area on Sunday morning. The blast, which damaged nearby shop windows and vehicles, has prompted an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to determine any possible terror links.

The explosion occurred close to the school's wall, with witnesses reporting a large cloud of smoke that lingered for around 10 minutes. A white powdery substance was found at the scene, leading authorities to cordon off the area for further investigation. Forensic teams have collected samples to determine the nature of the explosion.

“There was a loud bang, and immediately, the windows shattered, and hoardings were displaced,” an eyewitness recounted. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

The police have registered a case under the Explosives Act, and CCTV footage is being reviewed. While the exact cause is still unclear, early theories suggest a possible cylinder blast. Investigations continue as authorities scrutinize social media platforms like Telegram, often used by terror groups, for any clues.

Heavy police presence, including NSG commandos and sniffer dogs, has been deployed at the site to secure the area and ensure public safety.

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