A Vistara flight from Frankfurt to Mumbai declared a general emergency early Thursday following a bomb threat, the 20th such incident involving Indian carriers in a week. Flight UK 28, flying over Pakistan, transmitted an emergency code before landing safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around 7:40 AM (IST).

The bomb threat, which was communicated via social media, led to swift action by the crew. The aircraft was immediately taken to an isolation bay for a thorough inspection, and all passengers were safely disembarked. Vistara confirmed the threat and stated that all protocols were followed, with authorities being promptly alerted.

This incident follows a series of bomb threats targeting Indian airlines, including three threats on Monday and ten on Tuesday. Despite heightened concerns, all threats so far have been confirmed as hoaxes. Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu expressed strong condemnation, stating that efforts are underway to bring the perpetrators to justice.

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