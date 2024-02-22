The Bombay High Court has ordered OTT platform Netflix to allow CBI to view the docuseries "Buried Truth - The Indrani Mukerjea Story".

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had opposed the screening of the documentary series featuring Indrani Mukerjea as the main suspect in the Sheena Bora murder case. The CBI quickly submitted a plea to have the series' airing immediately halted before a special court in Mumbai on Saturday.

The documentary series titled 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth' is set to reveal the complex facts pertaining to the perplexing vanishing of 25-year-old Bora, slated to launch on the well-known streaming service Netflix on February 23.

The CBI, through public prosecutor CJ Nandode, had urged the court to step in and order "that the accused and other pertinent individuals not be featured in the Netflix documentary, and that the documentary not be broadcast on any platform until the conclusion of the ongoing trial."

CBI Special Judge SP Naik-Nimbalkar swiftly summoned Netflix Entertainment Services India and other relevant parties to respond to the application in response to the urgent petition. A hearing on the subject has been scheduled by the court on February 20.

Sheena Bora, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai, and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna were all reportedly involved in the horrific murder, which took place in April 2012, when Sheena Bora was strangled to death inside a car, allegedly by her own mother Indrani Mukerjea. The burnt bones of Bora, the daughter of Indrani from a prior relationship, were found in a jungle in the Raigad area, signifying her horrific destiny.

When the driver, Shyamvar Rai, admitted to his role in the crime after being arrested for unrelated offences in 2015, it became widely publicised. Indrani Mukerjea was later arrested in August 2015, however she was granted bail in May 2022.

Also read: CBI directs Mumbai court to stop screening of Netflix's 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth'