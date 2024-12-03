Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, VSM, Director General of Border Roads (DGBR), concluded a three-day visit to Guwahati, Tawang, and West Kameng from December 1 to 3, focusing on critical road infrastructure projects under Project Vartak.

During his time in Guwahati, Additional Director General Border Roads (East) Harendra Kumar, AVSM, VSM, briefed Gen Srinivasan on the progress of various border road projects across the Northeast. The visit aimed to assess the status of strategic road connectivity in the region.

In Tawang, the DGBR conducted an aerial survey of key border road projects in the Zimithang sector, including Nelya, Dhaula, and Hatonga, as well as forward areas like Lungro, Damteng, and Yangtse. He also held discussions with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu regarding future road infrastructure plans and met with the MLA and Deputy Commissioner of Tawang to address regional development priorities.

A key highlight of the visit was the inspection of the Sela Tunnel, located at an altitude of 13,000 feet. General Srinivasan reviewed the tunnel's operations, including its Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system for real-time monitoring, safety features, and compliance with international standards. The Sela Tunnel, the longest bi-lane tunnel in the region, ensures all-weather connectivity between Guwahati and Tawang, crucial for both civilian and military mobility.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress, General Srinivasan commended the Project Vartak team for maintaining uninterrupted supply routes to Tawang and other border areas year-round.