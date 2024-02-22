An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was intercepted by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the International Border in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials reported the incident occurred when alert troops spotted a drone in the vicinity of Manihari village, PS-Rajbagh, Tehsil-Marheen, Hiranagar area of Kathua.

The troops took immediate action and fired at the drone. The incident took place on 22 Feb 2024, at approximately 00:45 AM, as per the BSF's statement on Thursday.