Sanjeev Khirwar, a bureaucrat who allegedly cleared a Delhi stadium to walk his dog, has been transferred to Ladakh in the midst of widespread condemnation of his actions. Rinku Dugga, his wife and a bureaucrat, had been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

As per report, the Home Ministry, issued an order the two 1994 batch IAS officers have been transferred from Delhi to their new postings “with immediate effect and until further orders”.

The decision was made only hours after a report said that the government-run Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sporting activities earlier than usual to allow a bureaucrat to walk his dog there.

Khirwar is currently the revenue commissioner of Delhi. He is also the secretary of the Environment Department of Delhi.

“An IAS officer walks his dog on the athletics track and because of him, we are asked to vacate the stadium by 6:45 pm. We had been given clear instructions that the stadium should be emptied by that time,” a coach at the stadium had told news agency ANI.

Soon after this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all state-run sports facilities in the national capital had been directed to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Kejriwal had directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm.