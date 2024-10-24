The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned two major railway projects valued at approximately Rs 6,798 crore. The approval paves the way for significant advancements in rail connectivity across Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, contributing to socio-economic development and improved logistical efficiency.

The newly approved projects consist of two key initiatives: the doubling of the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur railway sections, covering 256 kilometers, and the construction of a 57-kilometer new rail line between Errupalem and Namburu, passing through Amaravati. Combined, these projects will expand the Indian Railways network by about 313 kilometers, connecting eight districts across the three states.

The doubling of the railway sections in Bihar is expected to significantly enhance connectivity to Nepal, the North-eastern states, and strategic border areas. The upgrade will facilitate the movement of both passenger and freight trains, boosting economic growth and easing transportation bottlenecks in the region. Enhanced connectivity to Aspirational Districts like Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur will directly benefit around 388 villages and an estimated population of 9 lakh, providing a vital link for the movement of essential commodities such as agricultural products, fertilizers, coal, iron ore, steel, and cement. The capacity expansion is projected to generate an additional freight traffic of 31 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The construction of the new railway line connecting Errupalem, Amaravati, and Namburu will traverse NTR Vijayawada and Guntur districts in Andhra Pradesh, and Khammam district in Telangana. It will bring vital rail connectivity to 168 villages, impacting approximately 12 lakh residents by establishing nine new railway stations along the route. This strategic move is set to provide direct rail access to Amaravati, the proposed capital of Andhra Pradesh, further facilitating mobility for industries and the local population.

The CCEA underscored the environmental advantages of the projects, noting that railways represent an "environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation." The initiatives are estimated to reduce CO2 emissions by 168 crore kg—comparable to planting seven crore trees—thus contributing to India’s climate objectives.

These projects are also aligned with the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which aims to create seamless multi-modal connectivity across India. Through integrated planning, the projects are expected to ease operational congestion on some of the busiest rail corridors, enhance service reliability, and lower logistics costs, fostering overall economic development.