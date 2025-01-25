In a poignant tribute to courage and devotion, Phantom, a Belgian Malinois deployed with the elite 9 Para Special Forces, was posthumously recognized for his gallantry during a counter-terrorism operation in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir. The courageous canine laid down his life in the line of duty on October 28, 2024, while aiding soldiers in locating terrorist hideouts. Despite sustaining severe injuries, Phantom exemplified unyielding bravery and loyalty, earning a place in the nation's heart.

Phantom's award was among the 58 Mentioned-in-Despatches approved by President Droupadi Murmu, with four, including Phantom’s, conferred posthumously. These awards highlight extraordinary service in challenging circumstances.

On the eve of the 76th Republic Day, the President sanctioned 93 gallantry awards for personnel of the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces. These included two Kirti Chakras and 14 Shaurya Chakras, India's second and third-highest peacetime awards for uncommon bravery. The honours also featured one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), 66 Sena Medals (Gallantry), eight Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), and two Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Among the distinguished recipients, Naik Dilwar Khan and Major Manjit Singh were awarded Kirti Chakras posthumously for their heroic actions during counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. The Shaurya Chakra honorees included 14 personnel, with three of these awards conferred posthumously.

President Murmu also approved 305 military decorations, recognizing distinguished service and exceptional duty. These included 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, five Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, 57 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 10 Yudh Seva Medals, and numerous other commendations.