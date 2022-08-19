The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has raided the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy row.

Moreover, searches are being carried out in six additional states and 20 locations around the National Capital Region.

As per a media report, a CBI official said that four public servants, including Manish Sisodia, have been named in the FIR.

Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia denied the allegations in a tweet and agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

हम सीबीआई का स्वागत करते हैं. जाँच में पूरा सहयोग देंगे ताकि सच जल्द सामने आ सके. अभी तक मुझ पर कई केस किए लेकिन कुछ नहीं निकला. इसमें भी कुछ नहीं निकलेगा. देश में अच्छी शिक्षा के लिए मेरा काम रोका नहीं जा सकता. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 19, 2022

Sisodia said that those who perform throughout the nation are harrassed like this.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi CM Kejriwal said the CBI raid at his junior colleague’s house was the result of his good performance, which is being appreciated globally.

“Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has said the party welcomes the CBI and said there have been raids on other leaders of the party in the past but nothing has come out of those. He said the world is appreciating the health and education models of Delhi and hence raids are being conducted on the health and education ministers.” Kejriwal tweeted

जिस दिन अमेरिका के सबसे बड़े अख़बार NYT के फ़्रंट पेज पर दिल्ली शिक्षा मॉडल की तारीफ़ और मनीष सिसोदिया की तस्वीर छपी, उसी दिन मनीष के घर केंद्र ने CBI भेजी



CBI का स्वागत है। पूरा cooperate करेंगे। पहले भी कई जाँच/रेड हुईं। कुछ नहीं निकला। अब भी कुछ नहीं निकलेगा https://t.co/oQXitimbYZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022

From September 1, Delhi will return to the previous excise system for a period of six months. Following a major protest over its new alcohol law, the AAP government in the nation's capital decided to reinstate the previous excise policy, which forbade private companies from operating in the market.