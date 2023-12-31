In a significant move to curb separatist activities, the Government of India has taken a decisive step by declaring Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) as an "Unlawful Association" under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

This declaration is rooted in the organization's involvement in activities that are deemed to be threatening the unity and integrity of India. The organisation has been found to engage in propagating anti-India sentiments and has been actively involved in furthering terror activities with the objective of separating Jammu and Kashmir from the rest of India and establishing Islamic rule.

The UAPA, which was enacted in 1967, serves as a legislative measure designed to prevent unlawful activities that compromise the sovereignty and integrity of India. It empowers the central government to declare an association unlawful if it believes the association's activities are prejudicial to the security of the state or disrupt the country's territorial integrity. Under the UAPA, the highest punishments include the death penalty and life imprisonment for those involved in terrorist acts.

The designation of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) as an unlawful association under the UAPA signifies the Indian government's commitment to maintaining national security and its zero-tolerance policy towards organizations that support or engage in terrorism.

This action allows for stricter legal measures to be taken against the members of TeH, including potential arrests and the seizure of assets connected to terrorist activities. The declaration also sends a clear message to similar groups that any attempt to undermine the nation's security will be met with strong legal repercussions.

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