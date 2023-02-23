Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that the government is fully committed for the sustainable development of green energy.

PM Modi was responding to a tweet by Union Minister for Heavy Industries, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, wherein he has informed that Electric vehicles under the FAME ll scheme have saved 22.9 crore liters of fuel as well as reduced 33.9 crore kg of CO2.

The Prime Minister tweeted, "Our government is fully committed for sustainable development in the field of green energy".

Beginning with a webcast on green growth on February 23, prime minister Narendra Modi will address stakeholders about various announcements made in the Union Budget 2023–24.

Six breakout sessions covering both the energy and non-energy aspects of green growth will be included in the webinar on the topic.

One of the seven key priorities of the union budget for 2023–24 is green growth, which will help the nation migrate to an environmentally friendly industrial and economic system and promote sustainable agriculture.