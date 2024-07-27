The Central government has ordered the relocation of over 2,000 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from Odisha to Jammu and Kashmir, sources said on July 27.

The move aims to beef up security along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and counter escalating threats.

According to sources, two battalions of the BSF will initially be sent to Reasi, Kishtwar, Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and after a few days, two more battalions of over 2,000 soldiers will be deployed in Jammu.

It may be noted that the decision has been taken amid surging terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since the past few months.

On July 27, one soldier died, while four others were injured as the Army foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district. A Pakistani terrorist was also killed in the gunfight.

The encounter began in the district's Kamkari area following information about possible terrorist movements in the region.

It was the second encounter in Kamkari area in the past three days.

On July 24, the security forces also neutralised an unidentified terrorist in an overnight gunfight with terrorists in Kupwara's Lolab area following which a soldier was killed during gunfight.

Sources mentioned that around 40 to 50 Pakistani terrorists are hiding in the upper reaches of the hilly districts of Jammu region, further adding that the terrorists, who have managed to infiltrate the region, are highly trained and equipped with some of the most modern and sophisticated weapons, including American-made M4 Carbine Rifles fitted with night vision devices.

They also possess Chinese steel-coated bullets capable of penetrating bullet-proof vehicles, they added.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha that in the past few days, 28 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir and some security personnel have also lost their lives.