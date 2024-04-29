At least eight individuals have been reported dead and 23 injured following a collision between a goods vehicle and a truck in Bemetara, Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred late Sunday night near Kathia village, with over 30 people aboard the goods vehicle.

Among the deceased are five women and three children, all believed to be returning from a family event in Tiraiyya village, natives of Patharra village.

Ranveer Sharma, Bemetara's Collector, confirmed that the injured have been transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention. Officials stated that the collision transpired when the goods vehicle collided with a stationary mini-truck parked along the roadside.

The deceased have been identified as Bhuri Nishad (50), Neera Sahu (55), Geeta Sahu (60), Agniya Sahu (60), Khushbu Sahu (39), Madhu Sahu (5), Rikesh Nishad (6), and Twinkle Nishad (6).

Following initial treatment, four critically injured individuals were transferred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Raipur.