An advocate from Chhattisgarh, was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday, November 12 for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The arrest came after the lawyer identified as Faizan Khan, 32, allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh and issued a death threat to Shah Rukh Khan.

The threat, which was reported to the Bandra police station last week, led to the registration of an extortion case. The police investigation revealed that the threat call to the 'Jawan' actor had been made from a phone number registered in Khan’s name. A Mumbai police team was dispatched to Raipur, where Faizan Khan was summoned for questioning.

Initially, Khan had informed authorities that he would be coming to Mumbai on November 14 to give his statement to the Bandra police. However, citing safety concerns due to receiving several threats in recent days, he requested the Mumbai Police Commissioner to allow him to record his statement virtually. In his letter, Khan expressed his fear for personal safety, specifically after the threats had intensified.

Khan’s arrest comes amid a broader wave of security concerns in the film industry. It follows a series of threats targeting fellow actor Salman Khan, allegedly linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In a twist, Faizan Khan told the police that he had lost his phone on November 2 and had filed a complaint about it. He further claimed that the threat call from his phone number was part of a conspiracy to frame him. Khan also alleged that he had filed a separate complaint against Shah Rukh Khan at the Bandra police station, accusing the actor of inciting religious enmity, which he claimed had led to his current predicament.

The case is still under investigation as Mumbai Police continue to piece together the details surrounding the threat and extortion attempt.