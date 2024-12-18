Following National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's arrival in Beijing on December 17, China expressed its readiness to work with India and implement the important common understandings between leaders of both countries.

Doval arrived in the country for the 23rd round of the India-China Special Representatives (SR) talks which marks a crucial step in restoring bilateral relations that have been under strain for several years.

News agency PTI reported that discussions are expected to focus on key issues such as peace and tranquillity along the border, as well as finding a resolution to the longstanding boundary dispute between the two countries.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong took to his microblogging site and stated that China and India aim to "respect each other’s core interests and major concerns, strengthen mutual trust through dialogue and communication, properly settle differences with sincerity and good faith, and bring bilateral relations back to the track of stable and healthy development as soon as possible."

Ahead of the talks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters, "China is ready to work with India to implement the important common understandings reached by the leaders of both countries."

He referred to the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, on October 24, where the two leaders discussed ways to improve ties and manage differences.

"We are prepared to respect each other's core interests and major concerns, strengthen mutual trust through dialogue, and resolve differences with sincerity and good faith," Lin added. He stressed that China is committed to bringing bilateral relations back to a stable and healthy development track.

The SR talks will be the first formal engagement between India and China after a gap of five years. The meeting comes at a critical time, following a major disengagement agreement between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

The disengagement, finalised in October, saw both India and China pull back troops from the last two remaining friction points in Demchok and Depsang, after nearly four years of military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"Through these talks, we aim to address the management of peace and tranquillity along the border areas," said an Indian official ahead of the SR meeting.

"We will also explore a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary issue, which has been a long-standing challenge between the two countries."

The successful disengagement in eastern Ladakh, which culminated on October 21, has created a more conducive environment for these diplomatic talks.

Following the disengagement, both India and China are keen to build on this momentum and re-establish trust. The SR talks, which are part of a long-established mechanism to address the border dispute, have been convened after a hiatus, with the last meeting held in 2019.

"We hope that these talks will serve as a foundation for stabilising relations and promoting further dialogue on a variety of bilateral issues," said a senior Indian official.

The SR mechanism, established in 2003, has played a pivotal role in managing the complex border dispute between India and China. Over the years, it has provided a structured format for addressing sensitive issues, and this round of talks is expected to reflect a renewed commitment to constructive dialogue.